Even celebrities are dying of excitement about Beyonce's pregnancy

Beyonce’s celebrity friends have all rushed to congratulate her as she announced she is pregnant with twins.

The singer revealed the news in an Instagram photo of her cradling her baby bump, and Rihanna, who was mentored by Beyonce’s husband Jay Z in her early career, shared the picture and wrote on Instagram: “So excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @Beyonce and my big brother Jay!!!!”

so excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @Beyonce and my big brother Jay!!!! 👼🏾👼🏾 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:51am PST

She added two angel emojis.

British singer Rita Ora, who used to be on Jay Z’s record label Roc Nation, also shared the photo:

And more of Beyonce’s celebrity fans piled on with their messages of excitement.

NO - YOU ARE CRYING BECAUSE BEYONCÉ IS HAVING TWINS 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 1, 2017

I feel like I'm more excited for Beyoncé to be pregnant than I will be for my own child. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 1, 2017

BEYONCE IS HAVING TWINS! THIS IS THE BEST DAY EVER! — Todrick Hall (@todrick) February 1, 2017

Damn Beyoncé fye — lil boat kot* (@lilyachty) February 1, 2017

I would like to personally thank @Beyonce for announcing her pregnancy with twins and taking my mind off the shitty world for a minute 👸🏽🐝 — Best Coast (@BestCoast) February 1, 2017

Congratulations to @Beyonce and the entire Knowles Carter family pic.twitter.com/YiAVd44TeS — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 1, 2017

Should she name them Yellow and Lemonade?

No? Okay.

*Nods and escorts self out* — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) February 1, 2017

Beyonce and Jay Z already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.