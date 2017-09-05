Emmerdale named big winner at this year’s TV Choice Awards

Emmerdale has scooped every soap prize at this year’s TV Choice Awards, adding four new accolades to its trophy cabinet.

The ITV series was crowned best soap, while Ryan Hawley and Charlotte Bellamy were named best soap actor and actress and Sally Dexter best soap newcomer.

Charlotte Bellamy (PA)

Their victories were announced at a glittering star-studded event at London’s glamorous Dorchester Hotel on Monday.

Meanwhile, hit ITV crime drama Broadchurch claimed three awards, including best drama, and best actor and actress for lead duo David Tennant and Olivia Colman.

David Tennant and Olivia Colman in Broadchurch (ITV)

The Great British Bake Off’s former judge and much-loved TV chef, Mary Berry, was also honoured for outstanding contribution to television, after a career presenting her own shows as well as the hit TV baking contest.

Mary Berry attending The Pride of Britain Awards 2016 (PA)

With just days before its launch this year, Strictly Come Dancing was named best talent show, while I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! was named best reality series and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway scooped the prize for best entertainment show.

The award for best new drama went to Little Boy Blue, based on the murder of Liverpool child Rhys Jones, and best family drama went to Call The Midwife.

The finale of Peter Kay’s Car Share was given the honour of best comedy.

This Morning was named best daytime show for the second year in a row.