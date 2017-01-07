Emma Willis: The Voice shouldn't fight BBC rival over ratings

The Voice should “not fight” over ratings with its new BBC Saturday night counterpart, presenter Emma Willis has said.

Following the show’s departure from the BBC, the broadcaster announced Gary Barlow-led Let It Shine, which follows the search for a group of performers to cast as a boy band in a musical inspired by Take That’s hits.

The two talent shows will butt heads on Saturday nights with Let It Shine airing between 7pm and 8.25pm and The Voice UK hitting ITV screens for an hour from 8pm.

The Voice UK (ITV)

Speaking at The Voice UK’s launch, Emma, whose husband Matt Willis of Busted fame is working on Let It Shine, said she was a “big fan” of Barlow and Take That.

She told the Press Association: “I think the more feel-good shows we can have on television the better.

“It’s January – let’s not fight about it, let’s have a good one.”

Asked if there was room for more talent shows with The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent on the annual TV schedule, she said: “I think you can have that many if people want to watch it and at the minute people are still watching them. Let’s keep doing them.”

The Voice UK’s sixth series will be its first on ITV and sees Sir Tom Jones return as a coach after he was axed by the BBC in 2015.

Sir Tom will be joining Will.i.am, who has appeared on the show since its inception, and newcomers Jennifer Hudson, who appeared on American Idol in 2003, and former Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

The Voice UK (ITV)

Of the new coaches, Emma said: “A perfect choice of judges because of their wealth of knowledge and the fact they are brilliant at what they do.

“Jennifer obviously comes from this kind of show.”

“Will has been here from the beginning and I think has a genuine love for the show and really wants to find a stand-out performer. Tom is a legend and I am so happy he is back on the show. And Gavin is an absolute gent.

“A really great four-piece.”

The Voice UK is on ITV at 8pm on Saturday.