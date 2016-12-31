Emma Watson's singing debut as Belle upstaged by her own doll
31/12/2016 - 17:39:17Back to Showbiz Home
Emma Watson’s big debut singing as Belle in Beauty And The Beast has been leaked – by a toy of her character.
The doll, sold by Toys ‘R’ Us, is a singing Belle and seems to be voiced by a clip from Emma’s part in the upcoming live action version of the Disney classic which had not yet been heard.
In fact, the movie’s producer Jack Morrissey seemed to confirm what had happened when he posted the sound clip on Instagram captioned: “Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R’ Us…”
🌹 Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R' Us...😉 ・・・ @The_West_Wing_ : Get ready for this one guys... FIRST LISTEN AT EMMA SINGING "SOMETHING THERE"!!!! I am officially floored, if she wasn't perfect enough this has absolutely nailed her as #Belle! I cannot wait for this movie!!! 😍🌹 Recording taken from the singing Belle Hasbro doll! Not sure who to credit though, sorry! . #BeautyandtheBeast #Disney #EmmaWatson #Belle #BillCondon #BeOurGuest #taleasoldastime
A day later, he added a much clearer version of Emma singing the track Something There, which shows off her beautiful voice.
He wrote: “Here’s your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson? singing “Something There” from @Disney’s @BeautyandtheBeast.”
It seems as though Emma has yet another talent to add to her list – we can’t wait to hear more of her as Belle.
:: Beauty and the Beast is due to be released in cinemas on March 17.
Join the conversation - comment here