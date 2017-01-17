Emma Watson turned down Cinderella before saying yes to Belle

Emma Watson has revealed that she turned down playing another Disney princess because the character lacked Belle’s feminist credentials.

The actress stars in the live-action remake of Beauty And The Beast, which will be released in March, but told Total Film that she said no to the part of Cinderella in the 2015 film.

She explained: “I didn’t know they were going to make Beauty And The Beast at the time I turned down Cinderella. But when they offered me Belle, I just felt the character resonated with me so much more than Cinderella did.

Emma will play Belle in the Disney remake (Ian West/PA)

“She remains curious, compassionate and open-minded. And that’s the kind of woman I would want to embody as a role model, given the choice.”

Cinderella was played by Downton Abbey star Lily James but the film was criticised over Lily’s unrealistically tiny waist in her corseted costume, with reports that the actress had to stick to a liquid-only diet to fit into her outfits.

Emma closely scrutinised director Bill Condon’s script for Beauty And The Beast. “I think Bill knew I had concerns about the script, that there were things I need to see,” she said.

Lily James played Cinderella (Matt Crossick/PA)

As a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, Emma said that her ideals would affect which roles she felt comfortable taking.

She said: “It’s going to become very difficult to do projects where I feel like my values are at odds with what’s going on around me.”

But Belle was a great role model, the former Harry Potter star added. “There’s this kind of outsider quality that Belle had, and the fact she had this really empowering defiance of what was expected of her,” she said.

“In a strange way, she challenges the status quo of the place she lives in, and I found that really inspiring.

“And also, she manages to keep her integrity and have a completely independent point of view. She’s not easily swayed by other people’s perspective; not swayed by fearmongering or scapegoating.”

Beauty And The Beast is released in cinemas on March 17.