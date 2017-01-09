Emma Stone was all of us when she tried to kiss her La La Land director at the Golden Globes
Emma Stone might be a Golden Globe winner and frontrunner for an Oscar but that does not mean she is always the smoothest.
After her La La Land director Damien Chazelle won the best director gong at the Globes ceremony, she went in a for a congratulatory kiss.
Unfortunately, it was at the exact moment he smooched his partner instead.
This awkward moment is the exact reason Emma Stone is all of us.
