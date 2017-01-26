Ellen DeGeneres pokes fun at Finding Dory's Oscars snub

Ellen DeGeneres has poked fun at Finding Dory’s failure to receive an Oscar nomination.

The US comedienne, who voiced the Disney animation’s title character, claimed the film had in fact been nominated for an Academy Award – “according to alternative facts”.

She told viewers of her talk show Ellen: “Every year there are more snubs and people are like, ‘Oh no, movies should have been nominated and they weren’t’, and unfortunately, Finding Dory did not get nominated.

“But according to alternative facts, it did.”

Ellen was referring to Donald Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, who said the president’s press secretary Sean Spicer presented “alternative facts” when he said last week’s inauguration was the most watched ever.

The nominees for the best animated film at this year’s Oscars are Kubo And The Two Strings, Moana, My Life As A Zucchini, The Red Turtle and Zootopia.