Ellen DeGeneres pays a moving tribute to Carrie Fisher
Ellen DeGeneres has honoured Carrie Fisher on her chat show, saying “I miss you”.
The talk show host, 58, spoke of her love for her friend, who was a frequent guest on the US show.
“I knew her for a long time. She has been on the show many times and the last time was just a month ago. I loved when she was here. She made me laugh so hard,” she said.
“She was smart. She was funny. She was hilariously honest about herself and the world around her.”
Ellen played a montage of appearances on her show by the late Star Wars actress, who died in hospital on December 27, at the age of 60.
“I miss you Carrie. I love you,” Ellen said.
The star died four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died from a suspected stroke aged 84 just a day after her daughter.
They will be buried together at the Hollywood Hills’ Forest Lawn Memorial Park following a joint funeral.
