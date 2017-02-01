Ellen DeGeneres has reacted to Beyonce's baby news in the best way possible

When Beyonce announced she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins, the world reacted with over-the-top, giddy joy.

As fans competed on the internet to create the funniest memes and one-liners and celebratory messages for Queen Bey, one person in particular was crafting something so special, it would blow the rest of them out of the water.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Enter Ellen DeGeneres.

The hilariously brilliant TV host shared a photoshopped version of Beyonce’s announcement picture – a sweet snap of herself in underwear against a floral backdrop in a veil, cradling her blossoming bump – with her OWN face on it.

This picture has to be seen to be believed, but here it is, in all its wonderful, parody-friendly glory.

Along with the picture, Finding Dory star Ellen simply wrote: “Me too!”

Plenty of other stars have come out to congratulate music’s hottest couple, including Rihanna, who reposted Bey’s picture on Instagram and wrote: “So excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @beyonce and my big bro Jay!!!”

Singer Neyo did the same, writing: “SCREAMING CONGRATS MAMA!!! @beyonce May your 2 new additions be healthy and just as smart and beautiful as their parents. #beyoncépregnantwithtwins.”

And then there was the doyenne of all things Twitter – Chrissy Teigen.

talk about a huge instagram announcement!! pic.twitter.com/wyHc2g2UGZ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 1, 2017

I am pregnant with 333.3333333333333333333333333333333333333 triplets pic.twitter.com/3DOKejySY7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 1, 2017

But really. Congrats to my best friend Beyonce I love you so much. Hive forever. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 1, 2017

Bow down, everyone.