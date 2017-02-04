Electric Picnic has something to tell you

We know it’s only February but we’ll cling onto to anything that will get us through these cold, dark evenings.

And what better way to get you in the mood for the summer than a little message from Ireland’s favourite music and arts festival, Electric Picnic.

Festival bosses took to Facebook let us know that the first act announcement will be taking place the week of March 20.

They also posted a highlight reel from the 2016 festival to get us in the mood.

Although organisers have kept tight-lipped about this year’s line-up, the first act may have been accidentally revealed in January.

A video posted on American rock band, Interpol's Facebook page list Stradbally, Co. Laois as a location on their upcoming European tour.

Awkward.

It has also been heavily rumoured that the man of the moment, Ed Sheeran might make an appearance at the festival due to many Irish fans failing to secure tickets for his Dublin gigs in April.