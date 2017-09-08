Electric Picnic 2018 campervan and family camping tickets sold out

by Denise O’Donoghue

Tickets for Electric Picnic 2018 went on sale this morning at 9am.

Family Camping/Family Campervan/Campervan tickets are now sold out.

Weekend tickets are still available and Sunday tickets will go on sale next year.

Loyal picnickers wishing to avail of the ‘discount reward scheme’ can buy their tickets outright or purchase them through the instalment plan.

The loyalty scheme will end Tuesday October 31 at 5pm or in the event of a sell-out, whichever comes first.

To be eligible for a discount, you will need to prove you’ve been before and in return you’ll get the discount code. The full discount is available to customers who have attended any three previous Picnics.