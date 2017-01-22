Edinburgh gets more prominent role in Trainspotting sequel

The sequel to Trainspotting captures the spirit of Edinburgh more than the original 1996 hit, author Irvine Welsh has said.

Although set in Scotland’s capital, and opening with the famous sprint down Princes Street, almost all of the first Trainspotting film was shot in Glasgow because of costs.

This time, a bigger budget meant that much more of T2 could be filmed in Edinburgh.

Locations include unmistakable landmarks such as Arthur’s Seat, the Scottish Parliament, the Royal Mile and the city’s cobbled Old Town, as well as spots in Leith, the Shore and Bruntsfield better known to locals.

Speaking at the Premiere of T2 Trainspotting in Edinburgh, Leith-born Irvive said: “We had the money this time.

“We filmed quite a bit in Edinburgh (the first time), but not as much as we wanted to. I think if you are doing something about Edinburgh, you’re better shooting there, you get the spirit of it more.

“I think this film feels very much more like an Edinburgh movie that the first one. It feels very emotional and it feels very connected to the city.”

Commenting on seeing his Trainspotting characters brought to life again on film, he added: “It’s very emotional to see them on the screen.

“When you do something as successful as Trainspotting, it becomes like a bit of an extended family.

“I had big offers to sell the rights of Porno to other people… but I didn’t want to cash in on it without having all these other people involved.

“I wanted to line up all these ducks and have everybody back again.”