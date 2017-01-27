Eddie Redmayne will read the Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them audiobook

Eddie Redmayne will narrate the audio book of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, shortly after starring in the big screen adaptation of the Harry Potter spin-off.

The Oscar-winner played Magizoologist Newt Scamander in the film, the author of the fictional Hogwarts library book that gives the novel and film its title, and will lend his voice to the new audio version.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (Warner Bros)

The audiobook, written by JK Rowling, will also feature new content including six new beasts.

Eddie, who previously narrated the My Week With Marilyn audiobook and won an Oscar for playing Stephen Hawking in The Theory Of Everything, said: “Before I was cast in the film, David Yates (the director) told me about Newt and this textbook.

Eddie Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts (Warner Bros)

“I found it so funny and so enchanting and really wittily written. But it wasn’t until I started reading it out loud for the audiobook that I realised how tricky and poetic JK Rowling’s use of sounds and language can be.

“There are some really great tongue-twister words in here! Occasionally, I had to stop recording just because I was incapable of saying the words without either laughing or getting my tongue in a muddle.

Eddie and JK at the film’s London premiere (Ian West/PA)

“I enjoyed the challenge and hope listeners can sense that in my narration.”

The audiobook will be released by Pottermore and made available on Audible on March 14. It is available to pre-order now.