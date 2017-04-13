Eddie Murphy joins tributes to his comedian brother Charlie after his death aged 57

Eddie Murphy has paid tribute to his brother, comedian Charlie Murphy, following his death at the age of 57.

The stand-up performer died on Wednesday in New York of leukaemia, his spokesman confirmed.

A statement from the Murphy family read: “Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie.

“Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed.

“Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us.”

Charlie was best known for his appearances on Dave Chappelle’s Show on Comedy Central, and featured in his own recurring segment called Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories.

He also worked with his younger brother Eddie, co-writing the films Norbert and Vampire In Brooklyn.

Tributes poured in following his death.

Comedian Chris Rock wrote on Twitter: “We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time.”

"He was a HABITUAL line-stepper..."

Former basketball great Magic Johnson tweeted: “I haven’t seen anything as funny as Charlie Murphy & Dave Chappelle’s skits on the Chappelle’s Show!”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of Hamilton the musical, said Charlie’s “storytelling was hilarious and unforgettable”.

Charlie voiced a role in the animated TV series The Boondocks and appeared in the comedy series Black Jesus.

His films include Our Family Wedding, King’s Ransom and CB4. He is also credited with appearances on the TV drama series Power which will air later this year.