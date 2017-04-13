Ed Sheeran to play the second of two sold out gigs in Dublin tonight

Ed Sheeran plays the second of two sold out gigs in the Three Arena tonight.

Almost 10,000 people are expected, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

He brought Galway to a standstill on Tuesday where he was filming the video for his number one single Galway Girl.

These fans said he brought the house down last night.

"It was amazing, it was the best night of my life. I've been a fan of his since I was 11.

"There were so many good bits."
