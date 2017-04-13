Ed Sheeran sang the original Galway Girl last night and it was the most Irish thing ever

The first of Ed Sheeran's sold-out 3Arena gigs took place last night and according to social media the gig was everything fans hoped for and more.

Opening with show with his Castle on the Hill, he continued to knock hit after hit out of the park.

He then took it up a notch by introducing special guests trad group Beoga to the stage (we’re not going say, we told you so but … ).

Not only did they belt out Ed’s Galway Girl, they treated the crowd to a cover of the Munday and Sharon Shannon’s original.

FOMO is real.

Were you there?
By Anna O'Donoghue

