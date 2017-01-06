Ed Sheeran: I built a studio on a cruise ship to record new music

Ed Sheeran has told how he installed a recording studio on a cruise ship – to record new tracks.

The star, 25, took a year-long hiatus from the music scene and social media in 2016, but is back with two new tracks – Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You.

He confirmed that he recorded some of his new album on the Queen Mary 2.

“I got the Queen Mary 2 boat over and built a studio in that because Benny (Benny Blanco), who made the album, refuses to fly,” he told the Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

“We weren’t allowed to eat because you have to have a suit… You have to wear a dinner jacket to eat.

“And my biggest market in the world is the Philippines and every staff member on the boat was Filipino so I just had a wave of people come to my room every five minutes asking for selfies, so I spent my whole time taking pictures with Filipino people…”

He said the recording studio was dismantled when they left.

“We built one that you could break down easily… I think it was in the freezer room… the ship went from New York to Southampton.”