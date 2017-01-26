Ed Sheeran has announced Dublin dates

Set to be one of the most highly-anticipated tours of 2017, Ed Sheeran has announced an array of tour dates for his European tour and we've made the line-up.

The singer will take to Dublin's 3Arena April 12 and 13.

My tour starts this March. UK & Euro dates on sale Thurs 2 Feb 10am. Dates for Latin America announced later today x pic.twitter.com/CnsdI2SCrS — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 26, 2017

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feburary 2 at 10am from all usual ticketmaster outlets.

The touring news comes straight off the back of a phenomenal few weeks for 25-year-old.

Kicking-off music in 2017 and delivering the biggest musical comeback in recent years, Ed’s dual singles “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill” have taken the globe by storm, hitting the number one and number two spots across the charts worldwide.

Since breaking the news, Ed has taken to Twitter to reveal that there will be a limited number of tickets available through his website, EdSheeran.com on Tuesday January 31 at 10am

For the UK & Irish dates they’ll also be a limited number of tickets available through my website this coming Tuesday 31st Jan at 10am. — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 26, 2017

He also added that tickets prices for the gigs have not been announced as of yet.