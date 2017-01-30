Ed Sheeran gets physical in flirty new music video... before becoming a sumo wrestler

Ed Sheeran has dropped the new video for his chart-topping track Shape of You, and it certainly does not disappoint.

The singer-songwriter gets well and truly into the whole acting thing in the clip as he channels his inner Rocky while showing off his newly-buff physique and also his romantic side.

The video was shot in Seattle by director Jason Koenig, and sees Ed star opposite actress Jennie Pegouskie, who plays his trainer as he prepares for a big boxing match.

But there’s more to it than that, because the two appear to be indulging in a romantic dalliance.

They kiss and cuddle during Ed’s gruelling training – which harks back to Sylvester Stallone’s iconic boxing film – and they even share fried chicken during a low-key date.

As the catchy song reaches its peak, Ed goes shirtless and shows off his toned, tattooed body before taking place in the ring… opposite a sumo wrestler.

Stunned, Ed quickly puts on a hilarious sumo outfit and proceeds to get bashed about by the professional, in what is a brilliantly funny end to what started as a quite serious video.

You have to see it to believe it, but fans are pretty much convinced it’s one of Ed’s best music videos yet.

Can we all just agree that Shape of You is Ed's best music video EVER? #Shapeofyoumusicvideo pic.twitter.com/Yp1DFbrC3i — Ro'sDauntlessChick💁 (@sheeriossponge4) January 30, 2017

Shape of you is eds best mv,, I tweet facts only — m 🍒 (@sapphictaylors) January 30, 2017

not gonna lie, i think the shape of you video is one of the best music videos i've ever seen, ed's acting got SO much better I LOVE IT — viv (@edskeeper) January 30, 2017

And he’s already been turned into a meme.