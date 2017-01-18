EastEnders viewers spot hilarious rat blunder

Back to Showbiz Home

Sharp-eyed EastEnders viewers saw the funny side after a rat handler’s hand accidentally appeared in a scene from the soap.

The rodent was “taking part” in a scene which saw Honey Mitchell gabbing about rats invading Albert Square.

As she chased one out of the Minute Mart with a broom, a hand (presumably belonging to the rat’s handler) could be seen giving the creature some direction.

On Twitter, fans saw the funny side of the hilarious slip, and started posting screengrabs of the gaffe.

Whoops!
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Soaps, EastEnders

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz