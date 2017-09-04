EastEnders fans fear for Phil after gas explosion in Walford

EastEnders fans were left fearing for Phil Mitchell’s life after he was caught up in a dramatic explosion.

Phil, played by Steve McFadden, was blown backwards and seen slumped on a pile of bin bags after the blast in Albert Square during the Walford in Bloom event.

There have been rumours that the storyline could see at least one character killed off.

And viewers of the BBC soap are now worried about Phil.

“OMG I hope that Phil ain’t going to be killed of, Phil is such a big charactor in EastEnders,” one concerned viewer wrote on Twitter.

“If Phil is dead, or this week is too dramatic I’m seriously going to need some time off work to recover,” said another, while one said: “PHIL MITCHELL BETTER NOT BE DEAD.”

However, others pointed out that Phil has survived many dramas during his stint in the soap, saying he “has more lives than a cat”.

“This’ll be there 100th time Phil is probably going to end up in ICU,” quipped one fan.

And another joked: “Phil Mitchell’s been in hospital more times than I’ve had hot dinners.”

“Phil Mitchell has once again been caught in the blast. I’m sure he’ll be fine guys – he’s a cat with 9 lives,” said one.

Other fans are speculating about who will die in what appears to have been a gas explosion.

Some believe it will be Jane Beale (Laurie Brett).

“I really hope not, but I think it’ll be Jane who dies this week,” tweeted one viewer, while another said they can “definitely see Jane being killed off this week”.

:: EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday.