EastEnders fans disappointed after Friday's episode cancelled

EastEnders fans have been left fuming after Friday night’s episode was cancelled.

At the end of Thursday night’s programme, BBC One’s announcer told viewers they will have to wait until Monday night for the next episode.

Instead the channel will be showing an hour-long version of Spy In The Wild – a nature show that uses animatronic creatures to get close to wildlife.

Thursday’s show ended on a cliffhanger after Louise and her pals leaked nude photos of Shakil.

@bbcOne No #eastenders agian tonight.. mysteriously scrapped, but not for football this time or even 6 nations rugby ... for Spy in the Wild — Free Pub Quiz (@FreePubQuiz) February 3, 2017

That's not a good sign for #eastenders if a wild life program is more important on a cold February Friday than them..#BBC1 #RatingsIssue? — CameronGreen (@mcjnwsw) February 2, 2017

Was left wanting more with that episode plus I'm sick of this no Friday #EastEnders lark and the fact hey don't give us double is ludicrous. — TV Hideout (@BigHideout) February 2, 2017

Fortunately, viewers are expected to be treated to a double billing next week to make up for it.