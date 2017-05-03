Eamonn Holmes: New generation of presenters should not be on the telly

This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes has criticised the newest generation of television presenters, claiming that most should not be given airtime.

He blamed the “demise” of local TV for a drop in quality of presenters, describing it as a vital step in becoming an experienced TV host.

The 57-year-old praised his colleague, former X Factor hopeful Rylan Clark-Neal, as one exception in a growing culture of handing national airtime to reality show stars.

Rylan Clark-Neal (Ian West/PA)

After almost 40 years in the industry, Eamonn told the Daily Express: “He’s a very intelligent lad, he knows his business very, very well.

“But for every Rylan there are 99 others that just should never have been on the box ever in the first place.

“Unfortunately we’ve got this trend where it seems to be as long as people are famous or as long as they’ve come through reality TV, a lot of executives think, ‘Well that’s good enough, you should be on and you should anchor’.

“The demise of local television where you just get, ‘It’s network or nothing’, doesn’t help getting the best presenters.”

Well-known presenters who rose to fame on reality shows include The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Katie Price, and The Apprentice’s Saira Khan.

Eamonn, who regularly presents the ITV breakfast show after kicking off his career on Farming Ulster, also condemned the shutting down of Saturday morning children’s shows, where presenters such as Holly Willoughby and Ant and Dec first earned their stripes.