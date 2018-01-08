DWTS judge Lorraine Barry to auction Italian made dresses for dementia charity

Dancing with the Stars judge Lorraine Barry has said she is going to auction off her DWTS dresses for charity.

Speaking on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, Barry said she plans to use the auctions to help raise money for dementia.

Barry told Tubridy that she gets all her dresses made in Italy.

"I fly to Italy and I have a stylist over there. I also have Clementine, my stylist here.

"Together we work on the outfits, which is so exciting for me because it’s like me preparing for my competitions all over again. So I used to design my own dance dresses and now I’m doing it for the judges."

Lorraine Barry (centre) with fellow Dancing with the Stars judges Brian Redmond and Darren Bennett. Pic: kobpix

Barry has decided each month, one dress that she has worn will be auctioned for charity.

"I want to actually auction each month, one dress...one of the dresses I will wear.

"At the end of the month we are going to then do an auction and that will then go to a lovely charity for dementia."

Barry decided to raise money for dementia as "it’s in the news and it happens to a lot of the older generation.

"Dancing has helped dementia tremendously, it really keeps the brain going, the coordination of the body as well, so it has been proven to be very good."

While on the show, she also chatted to Tubridy about the returning show, where the men took to the dancefloor last night.

Getting ready for Show 1 tonight. It’s hair and make up time ..... this brings back great memories of me getting ready to compete.... — Loraine Barry (@loraine_barry) January 7, 2018

Barry said she felt the judges were very honest and found last night’s dancers "were all on quite an even par, some parts were good and some parts were not so good."

You can listen to the full interview below.

