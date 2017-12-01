Dust off your wrist bands. A-ha are coming to Live at the Marquee

The iconic Norwegian trio a-ha are set to perform Live at the Marquee Cork on June 12, 2018 as part of their Electric Summer 2018 Tour performing some of their biggest hits.

A-ha are globally one of the most iconic pop bands to hail from the 1980s.

NEWS JUST IN! The iconic Norwegian trio @aha_com are set to perform at Live at the Marquee, Cork on 12th June 2018 as part of their Electric Summer 2018 Tour performing some of their biggest hits.



Tickets go on sale this Thursday 7th December at 9am! #LATM18 pic.twitter.com/KeCrbyOhrg — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) December 1, 2017

The multi-Platinum selling Norwegian trio are composed of lead vocalist Morten Harket, guitarist Pal Waaktaar-Savoy and keyboardist Magne Furuholmen.

Widely regarded as true pioneers of both music and video technology to arise during the mid-80s they are perhaps best known for their huge and instantly recognisable hit Take on Me which made Number One internationally, matched by their single The Sun Always Shines on TV – both of which were fruit of their best-selling debut album Hunting High and Low, released in 1985.

The trio have gone on to release ten studio and two live albums plus their latest highly acclaimed MTV Unplugged album. Loyal MTV fans have year on year voted Take on Me in their ‘Top 10 Best Music Videos’.

The 2018 Electric Summer Tour will see the pop idols do what they do best, performing their hearts out to highly appreciative fans, and by contrast to the latest acoustic album, will see them bring a full electric set to carefully selected UK venues - promising their biggest hits and of course new material.

The trio will be joined by a full new band for what is set to be a stellar summer evening playlist.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday 7th December at 9am from ticketmaster.ie