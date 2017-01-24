Dublin sisters singing incredible Beyoncé medley is exactly what you need today

Meet Megan and Sally-Anne Burke, the Dublin sisters who have taken the interwebs by storm in the last 24 hours.

The all-singing, all-dancing duo from Swords put together a Beyonce medley and uploaded it to Megan’s YouTube channel.

According to the duo, it's still "not perfect" but after 120k views on Facebook, they've been proven wrong.

The medley includes 'Crazy In Love', 'End of Time' and 'Halo', as well as throwing it back with some Destiny’s Child's 'Soldier'.

Prepare yourself for the feels, these ladies are amazing.

Megan creates all things music and make-up on her YouTube channel while Sally-Anne teaches dance at Fly Dance Studio in Smithfield.

We’ve a feeling we haven't seen the last of this duo.