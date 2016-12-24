Dreamy James Norton had Twitter captivated in the Grantchester Christmas special

The Grantchester Christmas special saw the return of vicar Sidney Chambers and detective sidekick Geordie Keating solving the murder of a man on the eve of his wedding.

The show is about so much more than actor James Norton’s good looks, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it was only about the hot vicar if you took a look at Twitter.

I've never seen #Grantchester before. Is it just everyone lusting lustily after James Norton 24/7? — Mark Smith (@amancalledmark) December 24, 2016

James Norton for Christmas please. I mean it's Not too much to ask for is it? I've been REALLY good. 🎅🏻 #Grantchester — Amy Lazell (@Amylovesyou1988) December 24, 2016

Damn @jginorton in Grantchester makes a dogs collar hot. — pinknouveau (@pinknouveau) December 24, 2016

GUYS are we ready for Sexy Vicar James Norton and the inappropriate Christmas programme? [nods vigorously, sloshes wine] — i. (@_slatternly) December 24, 2016

His bone structure attracted particular comment.

'Tis the season to watch the Grantchester Christmas special and shed a small tear over his perfect cheekbones — Amy (@Carterface_) December 24, 2016

James Norton's cheekbones are a goddamn Christmas miracle #Grantchester — Lydia Mulvey (@LydiaMulvey) December 24, 2016

I swear I am focusing on the plot but also I am often distracted by Sidney's jawline. Purely academic interest you see. #Grantchester — i. (@_slatternly) December 24, 2016

If it wasn’t his perfect face, it was his lovely coat.

I do very much like Sidney's coat #Grantchester — Jo (@jojustjo1) December 24, 2016

It really is a beautiful coat. — Dudley Cruse (@dudleycruse) December 24, 2016

Some other stuff also happened in the episode. Sidney and Georgie found the killer, Leonard was adorable as usual and Amanda gave birth to a baby girl.

Bring on the next series.