Dreamy James Norton had Twitter captivated in the Grantchester Christmas special

The Grantchester Christmas special saw the return of vicar Sidney Chambers and detective sidekick Geordie Keating solving the murder of a man on the eve of his wedding.

The show is about so much more than actor James Norton’s good looks, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it was only about the hot vicar if you took a look at Twitter.

His bone structure attracted particular comment.

If it wasn’t his perfect face, it was his lovely coat.

Some other stuff also happened in the episode. Sidney and Georgie found the killer, Leonard was adorable as usual and Amanda gave birth to a baby girl.

Bring on the next series.
