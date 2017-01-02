Drake tops the best-dressed poll - while Orlando Bloom's best undressed

Rap star Drake has been named the best-dressed man – while Orlando Bloom comes top of the “undressed”.

Canadian rapper Drake, rumoured to be in a relationship with singer Jennifer Lopez, pipped last year’s British winner Eddie Redmayne to the top of the chart, compiled by GQ magazine.

Drake on stage with Rihanna (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Night Manager star Tom Hiddleston (fifth), TV host James Corden (seventh) and Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch (eighth) also make the top 10.

Tom Hiddleston (Ian West/PA)

Last year’s winner Eddie is second, followed by actor Luke Evans, and mixed martial artist Conor McGregor.

Eddie Redmayne (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

DJ Nick Grimshaw (sixth) and actors Jared Leto (ninth) and Jack O’Connell (tenth) complete the top 10.

Benedict Cumberbatch (PA)

Those who missed out on the top 10 include Poldark star Aidan Turner (22), singers Pharrell Williams (23) and Zayn Malik (36) and London Mayor Sadiq Khan (48).

James Corden (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Orlando – who had everyone choking on their cornflakes when he was pictured paddle-boarding naked with girlfriend Katy Perry – is ranked top of the undressed list.

Orlando Bloom (Ian West/PA)

The Hollywood heart-throb was spotted enjoying a trip on the Med – minus his trunks – last year.

Meanwhile, Lukas Graham frontman Lukas Forchhammer has been named worst-dressed star.

The rankings were compiled by GQ staff alongside a panel of experts from the worlds of fashion and celebrity, including Giorgio Armani, Sarah Burton, Tom Ford, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul Smith and Dame Vivienne Westwood.

:: The list is in the February issue of British GQ, on sale from Thursday.