Drake pays tribute to Obama with bizarre Instagram picture

Drake has saluted President Barack Obama with a bizarre image of the Canadian rapper’s face mixed with the president’s.

Drake shared the picture on his Instagram on Tuesday night following Obama’s farewell address to the nation.

The image shows Obama standing at a podium, but sporting Drake’s signature beard and hairdo.

In the caption Drake writes, “As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O.”

The picture seems to be a reference to internet memes featuring Drake.

The rapper poked fun at the jokes on Saturday Night Live last year by rapping, “How can I explain to my mama/When you got my beard on Obama?”