Drake has promised to refund fans after Travis Scott fell through the stage at his show

How was your night? Probably not as bad as Travis Scott’s, we imagine.

La Flame was on stage with Drake at the O2 in London as part of his Boy Meets World tour, until suddenly he wasn’t.

Travis Scott fell at Drake LMAO pic.twitter.com/My7Fc9T6xx — Ashley Keep (@ashkeeps) February 1, 2017

Travis was performing Goosebumps from his own album when he fell through a hole in the stage which was meant to house a giant globe – but luckily wasn’t hurt.

Fans captured the moment from all angles…

Travis Scott fell and broke Drake's globe so we all got a refund #BoyMeetsWorldTour pic.twitter.com/9t2TNdTXRP — Karam (@kxoxoxoxoxo) February 2, 2017

Travis Scott fallin and @Drake pulling him out is the funniest thing- best thing I witnessed tonight pic.twitter.com/PcXZwAhpiF — minnie (@Minnie_Bhullar) February 2, 2017

LOOOOOL FFS @travisscott you made my night 😂😂😂 #drake #draketour #theboymeetsworldtour #travisscott #londono2 #livenation #concert #drake A video posted by DJ I T C H. (@itchdj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

The fall meant this couldn’t make an appearance.

🌕 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:38pm PST

Drizzy told fans he was “doing this for free tonight”, and said as the night came to an end: “London England, I love you, I hope you enjoyed your free show”.

@Drake the type to refund a whole crowd to make up for a broken prop #TravisScott pic.twitter.com/uxklxzalaL — TYLER (@Tigercha5e) February 2, 2017

O2 have so far been unable to confirm the refund.

And it turns out that it wasn’t all bad for Travis – he actually seems to have enjoyed the experience.

The shit was fun london is wild — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 1, 2017