Drake and J Lo snap triggers hilarious reaction online

Jennifer Lopez and Drake have appeared to confirm they are a couple – and fans CANNOT handle it.

The singers have been linked for some time but stepped it up a notch by both sharing a sweet image of them snuggled up on the sofa.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Within minutes it was all over the internet, with fans totally stunned.

when I saw that pic of Drake and JLo pic.twitter.com/SBLPynuE3z — la micki minach (@minajsinner) December 28, 2016

So jlo the spanish ting Drake was referring to in Sneakin pic.twitter.com/Qr5xHydc5Q — MORE LIFE 🌺🌺 (@_hanatnas) December 20, 2016

Some drew attention to the age gap – Drake is 30 while J Lo is 47.

JLo is fine, don't get me wrong... but ain't she like 60? 😳 In about 5 years, this gon' be Drake and JLo .... pic.twitter.com/oBeSlEvkuC — Crazy_bone89 (@livelife52780) December 28, 2016

More than a few people couldn’t help pointing out that Drake used to be all about Rihanna, after he professed his feelings for the singer at the MTV Video Music Awards this year.

So what happened to that?

Drake and JLo? What happened to "She's a woman I've been in love with since I was 22 years old" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bv8IoayRsD — ✖️Taurean 🇧🇧 (@Taugreen_) December 28, 2016

"Drake and JLo are dating"

"Drake and JLo are goals" pic.twitter.com/Qn3OVIaCQD — Common White Girl (@girlposts) December 28, 2016

Drake and JLo are together?? Drake finna be like "she's someone I've been in love with since I was 2 years old " lmaooo — Ali San 🎌 (@TheSanPlanet) December 28, 2016

One thing is for sure, Drake isn’t doing too badly in the romance stakes.

At least someone has had a decent 2016.



Fair play #Drake. pic.twitter.com/idZJeQxD6H — Stephen Patten (@StevePatten) December 28, 2016

Drake doing so well — Nia (@Niayel) December 28, 2016

If you grow up to be half as lucky as Drake,then you've lived my friend. — Jamil it is. (@J3Mugabi) December 28, 2016

So it looks as if it’s time for us to welcome a new showbiz couple – say hello to Dra-Lo.