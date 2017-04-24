Don't worry folks, Ed Sheeran isn’t quitting the music industry
It was panic stations for Ed Sheeran fans today as rumours emerged the singer was planning on quitting the music industry.
Reports claimed that the singer was planning on taking a prolonged break after his current tour to start a family with his long-term girlfriend, Sherry.
The rumours, first published in The Daily Star, spread like wildfire across the interwebs before Ed himself put a stop to it.
The singer, retweeted an MTV article with the caption, “Das Boll**ks”
Das Bollocks https://t.co/psh7jEeS90— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) April 24, 2017
It’s safe to say, fans are relieved.
@edsheeran pic.twitter.com/EhdFxdFVa0— Amplify (@thisisamplify) April 24, 2017
