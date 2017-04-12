Don't cry, a lot of other people didn't get tickets to Ed Sheeran in Dublin either

The first of Ed Sheeran's sold-out 3Arena gigs has kicked off tonight.

*fans screaming*

There he is now.

The man himself took to the stage at around 8.15pm and it looks phenomenal.

However, there's a lot of disappointed people in Ireland right now, who are doing anything else but listening to the flame-haired singer live.

It looks amazing...

There were those who got tickets…

There were those who didn't...

A lot of people who didn't get tickets actually...

Solidarity with those who are not at Ed Sheeran tonight. Go to bed early and turn off all social media.
