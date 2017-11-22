Donald Trump's first wife to appear on the Ray D'Arcy show this Saturday night

Donald Trump's first wife Ivana, will appear on the Ray D'Arcy Show this Saturday night.

Ivana Trump, who is the mother of Donald Trump's three elder children, will join Ray to discuss what the President of the United States was like as a husband.

She will also discuss with Ray, the impact her daughter Ivanka has had in the White House since her father's election.

The former fashion model, who was married to President Trump between 1977 and 1992, said in a recent radio interview with AM970’s The Answer, that the US president struggled to interact with his own children.

She said he struggled to interact with his own children and engage with them on a level they understood until they started going to university.

“He did not know how to speak the children's language," she said, “He was not able to do it until the kids were in university”.

Other guests include Millie Mackintosh and Wicklow brothers Sean and Conor Price who were evicted from the X Factor at the weekend.

In what looks to be an interesting show, we'll be tuning in to hear the first hand account of what it is like to live with the outspoken US president.

Tune into RTÉ One on Saturday at 9.30pm.