Donald Trump hits back at Meryl Streep: She's a 'Hillary lover'

Donald Trump has dismissed Meryl Streep as “a Hillary lover” after she took aim at the president-elect at the Golden Globes.

The star referenced an incident in which Trump appeared to mock a disabled reporter last year as she collected the Cecil B DeMille award, honouring her contribution to the world of entertainment.

“It broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out of my head,” she said.

Donald Trump (Paco Anselmi/PA)

“It wasn’t in a movie, it was real life … disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. When powerful people use their position to bully others we all lose.”

Trump claimed he had not seen the awards ceremony or the actress’s remarks.

But the president-elect, who frequently comments on TV shows including Saturday Night Live and Celebrity Apprentice, said he was “not surprised” he was the subject of scathing remarks from “liberal movie people”.

In an interview with the New York Times, Trump denied he had intended to make fun of the paper’s reporter, Serge F Kovaleski.

He said: “I was never mocking anyone. I was calling into question a reporter who had gotten nervous because he had changed his story.

Meryl Streep (Ian West/PA)

“People keep saying I intended to mock the reporter’s disability, as if Meryl Streep and others could read my mind, and I did no such thing.

“And remember, Meryl Streep introduced Hillary Clinton at her convention, and a lot of these people supported Hillary.”

Despite the criticism he received from the Golden Globes stage, Trump said he was sure other stars would turn out for his inauguration ceremony later this month.

He said: “We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars.

“All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It’s hard to find a great dress for this inauguration.”