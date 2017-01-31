Dominic Monaghan and friends love playing Lord Of The Rings, too

Friendship didn’t end for this lot when filming wrapped – the Lord Of The Rings cast are clearly still great mates and decided to reenact their screen adventures on a night out.

But with none of Hollywood’s realistic props available to them, they brandished cutlery in place of weapons for a series of photos posted to Instagram by Dominic Monaghan.

Billy, Elijah and Dominic in their Lord Of The Rings days (William Conran/PA)

He captioned one: “They have a cave troll. @theoneringnet @electrice @boydbilly @orlandobloom @empiremagazine #squadgoals”

Dominic, who played Merry, was joined by Orlando Bloom who was Legolas, Aragorn actor Viggo Mortensen, Billy Boyd who played Pippin, and Elijah Wood who starred as Frodo.

The actor captioned a shot with Viggo: “My captain. My king. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine”

He also wrote: “Doffing the off the shoulder band look with aplomb @boydbilly @billyboydactor making @electrice and I look like onions. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine”

Anyone get the impression they wish they were shooting another film together?