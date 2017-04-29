Doctor Who fans relish punch for racist character

Doctor Who fans are cheering on the Time Lord for attacking a racist character in Saturday night’s episode.

The episode entitled Thin Ice saw Peter Capaldi’s Doctor and his sidekick Bill, played by Pearl Mackie, travel to 1814 London where they tackled the issues of racism and child slavery.

The Doctor and Bill confront a racist (BBC)

At the beginning of the programme, Bill said: “Regency England – bit more black than I realised.”

The Doctor replied: “So was Jesus. History’s a whitewash.”

That white wash exposé though. #DoctorWho — devon (@lgbtbillpotts) April 29, 2017

The Twelfth Doctor wearing a top hat AND calling out historical racism is my favourite thing. #DoctorWho — Tia Owen (@BlazingOptimist) April 29, 2017

Later in the episode, the time-travelling pair visited the house of a rich businessman who insulted Bill and shouted at her for not standing up when he entered the room, telling her that she should “respect her betters”.

The 12th Time Lord, who had been trying to verify whether the man was human or alien, punched him to the ground for the comment.

Bill commented: “Pretty convincing racism for an extra-terrestrial,” and the Doctor replied: “My thoughts exactly.”

twelve punched a racist, will honestly never ask for anything ever again #DoctorWho — ellie (@bernieswolfes) April 29, 2017

I really love that the real monster of the ep was the white privileged racist man and not the sea serpent #DoctorWho — luke 🏳️‍🌈 (@gallifreyboi) April 29, 2017

wouldn't necessarily say it was the best *story* but it definitely had quite a few punch in the air (& one in the face) moments #DoctorWho — Maj (@1outside) April 29, 2017

#DoctorWho was incredible. Brought up some important issues regarding racism and representation. + racist human as villain? Spoke volumes — Moneer Elmasseek (@MoneerElmasseek) April 29, 2017

:: Doctor Who continues on May 6 at 7.20pm on BBC One.