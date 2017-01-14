Did the CBB housemates seriously just fall out over Nutella?

You might say that Celebrity Big Brother is known for petty arguments, but they don’t come much pettier than a misunderstanding over peanut butter and Nutella.

Stacy Francis and Jasmine Waltz seemed to get their wires crossed tonight about whether a jar of peanut butter or Nutella had made it out of the store room and into the house.

Jasmine fell out with Stacy (Ian West/PA)

Apparently, Bianca Gascoigne had been working out with Jasmine when she decided to go and eat some peanut butter instead, only someone thought it was Nutella…Wait, wait, wait, let’s not get dragged down to that level.

Even by CBB standards, people couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Stacy got some flack for making such a drama out of the mild disagreement.

Although Jasmine didn’t come off all that well either.

Although some viewers could see how it had escalated.

Wow, it really looks like living in each other’s pockets is starting to grate on these lot.
