Did Strictly stars forget him? Len Goodman's National Television Awards double blow

Former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman was struck a double blow at the National Television Awards as he lost the top judge accolade to Mary Berry before being forgotten in a thank you speech when the BBC show won the final award of the night.

Len – who was not present at the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena – appeared on the BBC dancing programme for 12 years before stepping down at the end of the most recent series.

He missed scooping the TV judge prize for the last possible time as former Great British Bake Off star Berry was voted the public’s favourite.

Len Goodman missed out on an NTA to Mary Berry (PA)

Viewers took to social media to complain when Len, 72, was not mentioned by name in speeches by his former Strictly co-stars Tess Daly and Bruno Tonioli as they accepted the talent show gong.

NTA host Dermot O’Leary prompted Bruno to mention Len with just moments of the show left to go.

In her speech, Tess thanked her co-host Claudia Winkleman, who was absent, and “our fabulous panel of judges”, but did not mention the recently departed Len by name.

Following Dermot’s mention of Len, Bruno added: “Len is doing his farewell show, he’s pickling his walnuts as we speak, they are nice and polished. I’m sure he’ll be delighted with this award.”

Bruno Tonioli (Matt Crossick/PA)

A stunned Mary, 81, said she was thrilled with her win.

She said: “I think I know how to bake and I love telling people that, next time, do a little bit better.

“But the greatest reward is that all the young are baking and everybody is sitting down at 8pm, the whole family: gran, the baby in arms. There is no swearing, it’s the best programme, and I’m so grateful, and thank you very much.”

Emmerdale was a notable winner of the night as it scooped the serial drama award for the first time, fending off competition from soap giants Coronation Street and EastEnders.

Mary Berry (Ian West/PA)

TV duo Ant and Dec won three awards in total, including the TV presenter award for the 16th consecutive year.

They won the entertainment programme prize for their show Saturday Night Takeaway, and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! won in the challenge show category.

Graham Norton was awarded the special recognition award for his years of service to broadcasting.

He was presented with the award by Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville after a video montage featuring A-listers such as Dame Helen Mirren, Will Smith and Dolly Parton who paid tribute to him.

Graham Norton (Ian West/PA)

A teary Graham said: “Look I know, I know, I know this is a sort of NTAs pity party because it’s the only way I can get one of these over Ant and Dec.

“I feel so old, I feel like the NTAs have invited me to my own funeral, turns out it was great – Will Smith and my mother were there and Dolly and Hugh – thank you so much to the NTAs for this, I don’t quite know what to say because legions of people have worked on the show over the years.”

Other notable winners included EastEnders’s Lacey Turner in the serial drama performance category and This Morning, which triumphed in the live magazine category.

Sir Ken Dodd (Ian West/PA)

Sir Ken Dodd seemed overwhelmed by the moment and stumbled over his words as he presented the award for comedy, which was won by BBC sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys.

The BBC won eight awards overall while ITV picked up seven, and Channel 4 went home with one for factual entertainment winner Gogglebox.