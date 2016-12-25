Did Heavy D and Bryony just break up... over Twitter?

It isn’t a day of festive cheer for everyone, and TV couple Heavy D and Bryony Ann Harris have proved that with a huge Twitter stand-off.

Things got so heated between the two through Christmas Day that it looks like their relationship might even be beyond repair.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star started off this afternoon with a few cryptic tweets that got us all wondering…

You can't keep a good Boominator down! Christmas is back on! BOOOOOOOOOOM!!!! — HEAVY D (@HeavyHeavyd) December 25, 2016

If there are cracks in your relationship Christmas is the time they will show! Be nice to each other and don't be a statistic! BOOOOM! — HEAVY D (@HeavyHeavyd) December 25, 2016

I'm doing a Craig David! #walkingaway — HEAVY D (@HeavyHeavyd) December 25, 2016

Meanwhile, Bryony was saying…

Leaves me and my family on Christmas Day and all his stuff he has left all tracksuit bottoms loads... his credit card 😬 awkward man — Bryony Anne Harris (@bryonyaharris) December 25, 2016

And if there was any doubt who they might both have been talking about, things soon got real.

Retweeting Bryony directly, Heavy slammed her as a “liar”, adding that she only made it into the public eye because of him.

Liar! Your only claim to fame was me! Good luck darling! https://t.co/RuRqi8N7pJ — HEAVY D (@HeavyHeavyd) December 25, 2016

And as the media caught on, Heavy addressed The Daily Star to assure his fans that, whatever may have happened between him and his partner, he’s all good.

Just WHAT is going on?!