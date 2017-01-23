Diane Kruger and Kirsten Dunst win in the style stakes at Dior show in Paris

A handful of Hollywood’s best-dressed descended on the French capital on Monday to attend Christian Dior’s Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture show, and it’s fair to say Diane Kruger won for her off-catwalk ensemble.

The actress was joined by the likes of Kirsten Dunst, Eva Herzigova and Bianca Jagger at the high-fashion showcase as part of the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Diane Kruger (Thibault Camus AP/PA Images)

Diane, 40, looked the epitome of Parisian chic in an off-shoulder dress with a corset-style top half and full skirt, reminiscent of Dior’s famous New Look aesthetic.

The stunning long-sleeved garment was accompanied with a tiny clutch bag and a pair of black and white pointed court shoes, and Diane’s blonde hair coiffed into elegant curls.

Kirsten Dunst (Thibault Camus AP/PA Images)

Eva Herzigova (Thibault Camus AP/PA Images)

Going for the all-black theme also, Kirsten covered up against the wintry chill with a long black dress under a smart coat in the same bewitching shade, a bright red lip adding a splash of colour.

Supermodel and actress Eva opted for a monochrome look, with crisp white trousers and a black top and matching jacket, while Bianca went for a navy hue and sharp tailoring.

Bianca Jagger (Thibault Camus AP/PA Images)

The hugely-anticipated couture debut from new designer Maria Grazia Chiuri kicked off Paris’s Spring-Summer Haute Couture shows — the fashion industry’s ideas-factory that spans four days with 24 shows.