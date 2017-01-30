Dev Patel brands Trump ban 'utterly devastating' as he arrives for SAG awards

Actor Dev Patel has branded Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban “horrible” and “divisive” as he arrived at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The Slumdog Millionaire star said he found it “utterly devastating” that the US president had decided to ban nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering America.

Donald Trump (Andrew Harnik/AP)

He told the SAG Awards’ official red carpet live stream: “I just flew in from India a day ago. When I heard the news it was utterly devastating.

“The first thing that came into my head was the children who arrive on these shores with hope in their hearts.

“It’s horrible. It’s divisive.

Dev Patel (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“I hope something changes and something can be done because it really is terrible.”

Dev is nominated for best supporting actor at the SAG Awards for his performance in Lion, the true story of Saroo Brierley, a young Indian boy who was separated from his family and adopted in Australia.

The former Skins actor, who has also earned an Oscar nomination, is among a host of British stars up for awards at the ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Singer John Legend also criticised Mr Trump’s refugee ban.

John with Gina Rodriguez on stage at the ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)

He said: “Everything our government does is being done in our name.

“I believe our country should be open and inclusive, particularly for refugees fleeing war-torn areas.

“They are fleeing terrorism, they are fleeing war, they are fleeing genocide.”