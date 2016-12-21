Denzel Washington reading Christmas Cards will make you see them in a whole new light
21/12/2016 - 11:19:56Back to Showbiz Home
Your aunty that lives up the country, the neighbour from down the road and that cousin that lives in the States, there are always those Christmas Cards that will pop through your letterbox year after year.
And today we’ve found the way to make them extra special.
How I hear you ask? With a dramatic reading.
Confused? Let Denzel Washington show you.
Next up, Mass.
Join the conversation - comment here