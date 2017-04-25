Dee Devlin shares snap of baby bump as she nears due date
Conor McGregor's partner, Dee Devlin, is due to give birth in the coming weeks.
She's thought to be spending some relaxing time at home with her family and Conor as they await their new arrival.
Conor McGregor has taken time away from his normal schedule to support her during the pregnancy.
Devil shared a snap of her bump with the family dog on Sunday, captioning the photo, "Getting close".
