Debbie Reynolds 'suffers stroke' after daughter Carrie Fisher's death

Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke, barely a day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher, according to reports.

Tmz.com has revealed that the actor and singer, 84, was at the home of her son Todd Fisher making plans for a funeral when the emergency services were called at around 1pm local time.

According to the website, Reynolds had been "distraught" since her 60-year-old daughter's death on Tuesday, three days after she suffered a heart attack on a transatlantic flight.

Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to hospital less than 24 hours after the news of her daughter’s death. #9News pic.twitter.com/0MoJEZ2SJB — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) December 28, 2016

Rising to fame for her role playing Princess Leia in the first Star Wars films, Fisher's recent book about life on the set - in particular her affair with co-star Harrison Ford - has rocketed up the best-seller list in the hours since her death.

It came as Fisher's ex-husband, singer-songwriter Paul Simon, added his condolences. The former half of American duo Simon & Garfunkel wrote on Twitter: "Yesterday was a horrible day. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It's too soon. Paul Simon."

A Twitter account in the name of Todd, posted soon after: "My sister has graduated to heaven, but she has left us all with so much of her. It is a very sad time for my family and all her friends."

Ford, 74, gave a heartfelt statement on Tuesday about his co-star, saying: "Carrie was one of a kind ... brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely."

Fisher, who became an international screen star and sex symbol when she appeared in the first Star Wars film in 1977, died in California on Tuesday morning, a family spokesman said.

Her Star Wars legacy is set to continue as she returns as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: Episode VIII, due for release next December.

Disney, which owns the franchise, confirmed on Wednesday that "production had wrapped" on the film - which will see her reprise her role from last year's Star Wars: The Force Awakens - before her death.

John Boyega, who played Finn in A Force Awakens, said his "heart is heavy" in a post on Twitter on Wednesday morning alongside a photograph of him and Fisher.

He added: "I'm grateful that I got to know her. I'll cherish the memories, conversations and her consistent support. Rest well."

Fisher captured the hearts of a generation of young men as the blaster-toting, bikini-wearing princess and tough resistance leader in the three original Star Wars films.

Her character had a simmering romance with Ford's Han Solo throughout the films - 1977's A New Hope, 1980's The Empire Strikes Back and 1983's Return Of The Jedi - and was revealed to be the twin sister of the main character Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill.

Hamill tweeted a picture of himself with Fisher from the set alongside the caption: "No words #Devastated."

Off screen, Fisher battled with drink, drugs and mental illness.

In 1987 she published her semi-autobiographical novel Postcards From The Edge about a recovering drug addict film star. It became a bestseller and was turned into a 1990 film starring an Oscar-nominated Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine and Dennis Quaid.

She wrote and performed in an autobiographical one-woman show, Wishful Drinking, which went to Broadway and was turned into a book.

In The Princess Diarist, she claimed she had a three-month romance with Ford - a married father-of-two at the time - which she kept secret for 40 years.

Describing the alleged affair, which would have taken place when she was 19 and Ford was 33, she told People magazine: ''It was so intense. It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend.''

Among the numerous fan tributes made across the globe, one group created for Fisher her very own posthumous star on Hollywood Boulevard's prestigious Walk Of Fame.

Claiming a blank star on the boulevard, they stuck on the words: "May the force be with you always," laying next to it flowers and a light sabre.

Authorities have reportedly allowed the makeshift tribute to temporarily remain, finally allowing Fisher a place in the famous gallery, alongside her parents Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.