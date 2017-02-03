Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds being honoured at Harvard

Ryan Reynolds’s superpowers are about to be rewarded by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

The Deadpool star will be honoured as the group’s 2017 Man of the Year.

The nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organisation annually presents the award to performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the entertainment world.

Ryan on the Graham Norton show last year (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Archive/PA Images)

Canada-born Ryan will be roasted before he collects the group’s coveted pudding pot.

Last year’s Man of the Year was Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Previous winners dating to 1963 include Bob Hope, Warren Beatty and Robin Williams.

Actress Octavia Spencer was celebrated last week as the 2017 Woman of the Year.