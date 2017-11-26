Davina McCall splits from husband after 17 years

Davina McCall is splitting from husband Matthew Robertson after 17 years of marriage.

The TV presenter, 50, said the couple’s “amazing children” were their priority during a “difficult time”, in a statement confirming the news.

“I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated,” she added.

McCall and Robertson on their wedding day (David Jones/PA)

She added: “Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time.”

McCall has two daughters, Holly and Tilly, and a son named Chester, with ex-Pet Rescue presenter Robertson who she wed in June 2000.

Their wedding in the village of Eastnor near Ledbury, Herefordshire, attracted the likes of Gabby Roslin, Julian Clary and Dale Winton.

Davina McCall and husband Matthew Robertson at the Universal/Island Records aftershow Party after the Brit Awards, in 2009 (Yui Mok/PA)

Last year the former Big Brother host confirmed all three of her children have September birthdays because she did not want to miss hosting the reality TV programme.

She admitted they were all born in the same month because of her television commitments during the summer.

McCall presented the reality show for its 11 series run on Channel 4 between 2000 and 2010, as well as Celebrity Big Brother between 2001 and 2010.

She was previously married to actor Andrew Leggett.