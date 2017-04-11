David Walliams lap dance almost landed me in therapy, says Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell has joked that he almost ended up in therapy after fellow Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams dropped his trousers and did a dance for him.

David performed the impromptu lap dance during auditions for the talent competition.

But Simon said he managed to avoid seeing more than he wanted to.

“Thank God I had my eyes shut for that!” he said.

“He did a lap dance on the desk, thank God I didn’t see it, or I would be in therapy right now! That’s David though, it’s what he does.”

Simon Cowell (Joe Giddens/PA)

Simon said he has become used to the way David tries to dance with him on the ITV show.

“The first year it was a bit weird, but now I’ve realised that the more you say no, the more he does it,” he said.

“I just don’t say anything, as long as we can get the show made, I’m happy!”

David agreed: “I don’t think he’s that surprised every time I do something awful because he’s come to expect it.

“But I suppose he probably thought it was a new low, even for me, but it felt funny at the time! It was midnight on the 10th day of auditions and we were all a bit hysterical!”

Amanda Holden (Joe Giddens/PA)

Their fellow judge Amanda Holden revealed that she gave David a little helping hand when he started pulling his trousers down.

She said: “He was doing one of his normal lap dances he does to try and entice Simon over to the other side of the desk, and he dropped his trousers.

“That was a mistake because he was right next to me when he was doing this. So I thought, ‘If you’re really going to go there David, let’s get everything off’.

“So I pulled his pants down!

“He just saved his modesty, but apparently one of the sound guys said he saw a little too much and has been in therapy ever since!”

She laughed: “This year I think we have seen a little too much of David!”

David Walliams (Ian West/PA)

Britain’s Got Talent returns on Saturday April 15 at 8pm on ITV.