David Jackson on The Voice gave everyone the feels

It’s always a special moment when someone on a singing competition exceeds all expectations, and Belfast man David Jackson did just that on The Voice.

The 29-year-old delivered a powerful rendition of Kodaline’s hit All I Want, and the viewers at home were clearly touched by the performance.

Wow that gave me goosebumps!!!! #TheVoiceUK — Barbara Munt (@MuntBmunt) January 21, 2017

David’s mum watched proudly from the side of the stage with tears rolling down her face.

Can we all just take a moment to appreciate all the wonderful supportive mums out there 💖 #TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/SZZiWVUTLo — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) January 21, 2017

And she wasn’t the only one showing her feelings after listening to the performance.

I nearly teared up at that performance! Wow! Just wow!! #thevoiceuk — ✨ (๑˃̵ᴗ˂̵) 24|01 ✨ (@kyxto_) January 21, 2017

David Jackson and that special voice is gonna take us all on a spiritual journey and I can't wait to hear more of it #TheVoiceUK — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) January 21, 2017

David Jackson just made me cry! Stunning! I could listen to him all day! #thevoiceuk 🎤 — Ruth Ifode (@RuthIfode) January 21, 2017

And with such a stunning performance, the judges had no choice but to turn around, with will.i.am the only one unmoved.

David!! Wow what an amazing blind audition, felt the emotion, perfect song choice and vocal was exceptional. Loved it #TheVoiceUK ✌🏼 — Craig (@CraigMurrin) January 21, 2017

The emotion his voice carried wowed everyone.

David Jackson's voice is like a musical instrument. So emotional and passionate. He'll definitely do well.#TheVoice #thevoiceuk — Parveen Agnihotri (@Parveen_Comms) January 21, 2017

In the end David chose Jennifer Hudson’s team, following the advice of his mum, and Jennifer revealed she had been just as blown away as everyone else.

It clearly meant a lot to David, who had previously revealed that after getting into a bit of debt he’d had to move back in with his parents.

And despite the great singers over previous weeks and the rest of this week’s show, some people reckon they’ve already spotted the winner.