David Hockney redesigns The Sun's masthead

Artist David Hockney has redesigned The Sun’s masthead for a one-off edition of the newspaper which will be seen on newsstands on Friday.

Hockney, 79, said he was “delighted” to have been asked to add his flair to the newspaper’s red and white banner as a life-long fan of the publication.

The redesigned masthead is strongly reminiscent of the original logo – the white title against a red background – but will now include Hockney’s hand-drawn sun and its rays.

David Hockney with his redesign (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

He said: “Once I thought about the idea, it didn’t take me long. The sun and The Sun. I love it.”

The A Bigger Splash painter utilised modern technology to create the design, opting to use a painting app on a tablet and drawing it with his thumb.

The Sun’s editor-in-chief Tony Gallagher said: “Nothing demonstrates the enduring position of The Sun in British culture like having Britain’s most-loved living artist redesign our logo.

The new masthead (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

“We’re immensely proud that we can offer Sun readers their own David Hockney, and incredibly grateful that he chose our newspaper.”

The Hockney edition of the newspaper, which will also feature an interview with the artist, is printed days before the opening of his biggest-ever exhibition at the Tate Britain on Thursday February 9.

Fans of Hockney, who is considered one of the greatest artists of the 20th century, will be able to see more than 250 pieces of artwork, from his earlier pop art pictures to newer paintings in ultra-bright colours completed in 2016.